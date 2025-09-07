Live
- Olympians Ramita and Divyansh headline India's Shooting World Cup squad in China
- PIL in SC seeks national committee to oversee governance of temples across India
- I am an admirer of PM Modi’s fitness: Milind Soman
- Bethell believes he should have played more cricket for England in home summer
- Bengal School Service Commission recruitment exam conducted successfully: Minister
- Jyotiraditya Scindia to attend Universal Postal Congress in Dubai
- Explosive devices discovered in Afghanistan's Kapisa province
- CM Revanth Reddy to lay stone for Godavari Drinking Water Scheme tomorrow
- Bangladesh's Home Affairs Advisor acknowledges deterioration in law and order
- Delhi CM orders rainwater harvesting pits to tackle waterlogging
Fire erupts at EIPL in Visakhapatnam
A significant fire has erupted at EIPL, a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) unit in Visakhapatnam following a lightning strike on a...
A significant fire has erupted at EIPL, a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) unit in Visakhapatnam following a lightning strike on a petroleum tank. The incident occurred earlier today, prompting immediate action from company management, who swiftly evacuated all employees to ensure their safety.
Emergency services were promptly notified, and fire brigade personnel arrived at the scene to tackle the raging inferno. Local residents expressed their panic and concern as the fire blazed, casting an enormous plume of smoke over the surrounding area.
Efforts to control the fire are currently underway, and updates are expected as the situation develops. More information regarding potential damages and injuries is pending while authorities assess the situation.