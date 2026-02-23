Fit India cycling drive sees encouraging participation

Visakhapatnam: Aspart of the ‘Sundays on cycle’ initiative, Visakhapatnam Port Authority organised the ‘Fit India cycling drive’ at the Port Stadium on Sunday.

The event highlighted the port’s commitment towards promoting health, wellness and an active lifestyle among the port personnel as well as the general public.

Launched in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on cycle is a nationwide initiative, a community-driven movement that fosters fitness, sustainability and environmental consciousness through weekly cycling activities across the country. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of VPA employees, CISF personnel, school children and volunteers from all walks of life.

The event highlighted the growing shift among people in keeping fit and healthy and their collective commitment towards making India healthier.