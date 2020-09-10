Five injured after private bus falls into the river in Visakhapatnam

In a horrific bus accident that took place in Visakhapatnam district several injured and no casualties reported. Going into details, the private bus fell on the bank of the Varaha river at a depth of 14 feet from the bridge near Penugonda in S Raivaram zone. The incident took place near Penugonda while the bus is on the way from Chennai to Visakhapatnam. There were five passengers on the bus. The locals who spotted the accident taken the passengers out from the bus rushed to Nakkapalli Area Hospital

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. Police say none of the injured were in a life-threatening condition. Police suspect the accident may have been caused by the driver falling asleep during the night. The big accident was avoided as there were not many passengers in the bus.

On the other hand, another accident took place after a car collided with a tree near Agraharam on the Visakha Natavaram-Thandava junction. Two brothers traveling in the car were killed in the crash and two others were rushed to Narsipatnam Area Hospital with serious injuries. The accident appears to have been caused by over speed. With the death of two, the family members wept in sorrow.