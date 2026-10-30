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Flash mob to build breast cancer awareness
Visakhapatnam: As part of ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’, a public health flash mob was organised in the city.
The initiative engaged youth to break social taboos around cancer, emphasised the importance of early detection, and encouraged women to undergo timely preventive health screenings.
Around 40 college students participated in the live performance, drawing public attention to preventive health. Recognising that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes, the event highlighted routine screening practices, including mammography and cervical health
checks. Healthcare Global Speciality Hospital organised the event in association with students from NSRIT College, Visakhapatnam. Basic preventive blood and sugar checks were offered at the venue as part of the hospital’s ongoing community outreach and public health efforts.
All participating students received certificates of appreciation and tokens of recognition for their contribution to community health education.
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