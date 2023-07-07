Four booked, one held for duping in the name of currency exchange in Vizag

The Visakhapatnam police have busted a currency exchange racket and arrested one accused and filed cases against the four people.



According to the details, the four accused led by an AR Inspector had approached the two retired Naval officers on the pretext of giving Rs. 1 crore with Rs. 2000 currency notes in place of Rs. 90 lakh with Rs. 500 currency notes.

However, after the victims gave Rs. 90 lakhs to the accused, the AR Inspector along with the staff had duped Rs. 15 lakh from them besides threatening and beating them.

The Naval officers later approached the police who booked the case against the four accused including the AR Inspector and arrested one belonging to a political party.



