Four drowned to death while taking bath in rivers in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts

On the second Monday of the month of Karthika, four youths who went to perform holy baths in the rivers in Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts drowned to death. Three youths under the age of 20 in the Krishna district and a 9-year-old boy in Visakhapatnam drowned in the river. Tragic shadows fell on Thotavallur in the Pamarru constituency of Krishna district.

Going into the details, Narendra, Nagraj, and Pawan, under the age of 20 from the village, took a dip in the river Krishna for a holy bath. The three young men, who could not predict the flow of water drowned to death Similarly, a nine-year-old boy from Pandrangi village in Padmanabha mandal of Visakhapatnam district drowned while bathing in the Gostani river.

Meanwhile, the authorities said that the water level is likely to rise in the wake of the rains and advised devotees should take precautions while entering the river.