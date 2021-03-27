From Guntur to Vizag, a trek to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Protesting against the policies of the BJP-led NDA government, including the strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and ever-rising tax burden, a Guntur-based social activist Thota Suresh Babu embarked upon a trek, covering North Andhra.

Extending support to the protesters at the relay hunger strike camp in Kurmannapalem after reaching here, the social activist said that he has so far completed a 450-km-long trek and has a long way to go.

Started on March 12 in Guntur, Suresh Babu has set a target of walking 27 to 32 kilometres a day. As a part of his endeavour, the social activist visits rural and urban areas and creates awareness on the implications of the privatisation of PSUs. "Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, I began my journey on the day that coincided with the day Bapuji led Salt March in 1930.

There is a strong connection between Guntur district and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as Guntur-based T Amrutha Rao played a key role in establishing the VSP in Vizag by initiating indefinite hunger strike," he recalled.



"Unfortunately, not many are aware of the impact of privatising the PSUs. There is a need to educate people on that so that their collective fight helps in mounting pressure on the Centre," opined Suresh Babu.

Elaborating about the VSP, Suresh Babu said, "Steel Plant epitomises the pride of Andhra people and it brought glory to Visakhapatnam. The responsibility of protecting the steel plant rests with the Andhra people."

From Visakhapatnam, the social activist intends to head towards remaining parts of the North Andhra districts.





