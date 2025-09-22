Future of education in an era of AI discussed at IPN summit

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Principals’ Network (IPN) hosted the IPN Leadership Summit 2025 – Visakhapatnam Dialogue: Shaping Human-Centric and AI-Driven Education 5.O witnessed an involvement of 80-plus school leaders, educators and innovators. The participants came together to discuss the future of education in an era shaped by artificial intelligence and human values.

With strong participation and the presence of partners, the dialogue reaffirmed IPN’s mission to empower education through knowledge-sharing and collaboration. The session explored integrating compassion with technology to create sustainable, future-ready schools. Educators stressed the vision of School Education 5.0 – integrating technology, sustainability, and human values.

Later, a panel discussion was held on ‘the future of learning: blending technology and human values in schools’ on the occasion. Eshwari Prabhakar, Principal, Visakha Valley School, Gaurava Yadav, founder and moderator of IPN Forum, among others, highlighted collaboration, innovation and leadership in school education.

The panellists included Vandana Abraham, academic director, Timpany Schools, Samir Kumar Pandey, Principal, Delhi Public School, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, GGS Nageswara Rao, Vice-Principal at DIET, Bheemunipatnam, among others.