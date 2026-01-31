Gandhiji a towering social reformer

Vijayawada: At a time when violence and intolerance are on the rise, ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who showed humanity a path grounded in compassion, are more relevant than ever, said noted physician Dr G Samaram.

Speaking as the chief guest at a meeting organised by Bapu Darshan at Atheist Centre here on Friday, to mark Gandhi’s death anniversary (Martyrs’ Day), Dr Samaram emphasised that Gandhiji should be understood not merely as a freedom fighter, but as a towering social reformer and a symbol of human values. He noted that Gandhi’s struggle—waged with the moral weapons of non-violence, truth, and ethical courage—posed an unprecedented challenge to the British Empire and stands unparalleled in world history. Dr Samaram highlighted Gandhi’s transformative contributions to the eradication of untouchability, Gram Swarajyam, women’s empowerment, and social equality, which profoundly reshaped Indian society.

Another speaker, Niyanta, observed that Gandhi’s ability to transform freedom struggle from a leader-centric movement into a mass movement laid foundation of Indian democracy. He said Gandhi’s vision of bringing farmers, workers, women, and marginalised communities into the national movement was truly exceptional.

Chennupati Vazir, president of Harijan Sevak Sangh, remarked that Gandhi’s message—politics as responsibility rather than a pursuit of power—offers vital guidance to contemporary politics.

The programme, attended in large numbers by youth and women, also featured speeches by Sakala, Hari Subrahmanyam, and others. The meeting stood out as a meaningful tribute—one that not only remembered Gandhi’s sacrifice but also urged society to apply his ideas to today’s social and ethical challenges.