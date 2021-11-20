Glass-enclosed Vistadome LHB coach train to chug off to Araku

Visakhapatnam: After a pause, the glassenclosed Vistadome Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches between Visakhapatnam and Araku will chug off from November 22 on a regular basis.



The Vistadome coaches were kept idle for over 45 days at the coach depot in Waltair Division. Railway authorities are planning to resume LHB Vistadome coaches with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday during his stay in the port city.

To provide a comfortable journey to the passengers, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to introduce modern LHB coaches to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express. The LHB coaches, based on German technology, offer better riding comfort, are lighter in weight, have higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity. In each coach 44 passengers can travel with ease.

Visakhapatnam- Araku (08525) special train with two Vistadome LHB Coaches will run from Visakhapatnam at 11 am and reach Araku at 2 pm. In return, the special train Araku -Visakhapatnam (08526) will leave Araku at 3.30 pm. and reach Visakhapatnam at 6.45 pm.

Waltair Division officials informed that the timings for the train are tentative and it is subject to change. The service will halt at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Shrungavarapukota and Borraguhalu between Visakhapatnam-Araku.

The service was stopped for nearly nine months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and resumed on December 2020 with one Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coach.

The tourists are now eager to board the see-through coach and chug through the scenic beauty all the way along.