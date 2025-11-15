Global aerospace is one of strongest growth cycles in decades’: Gautam Maini

Visakhapatnam: Global aerospace and defence sector is one of the strongest growth cycles in decades, underlined Gautam Maini, MD of Raymond Group.

On the day-two of the CII Partnership Summit-2025, he highlighted the efforts that are in progress to build 14,000 aircraft in 10 years of backlogs. “The message is clear. The world needs more capacity. more suppliers, more resilience. And India stands out as a natural choice,” he mentioned.

Andhra Pradesh has strategic advantage among other Indian states, as it is emerging as leader in enabling aerospace manufacturing due to clarity in policy, rapid land utilisation, the utility facilitation, a genuine single window system and infrastructure that reduces friction and accelerate scale, Gautam Maini highlighted, adding that while India has the capability, AP has built the ecosystem.

It may be recalled that Raymond Group’s subsidiary, JK Maini Global Aerospace, has agreed to set up an advanced aerospace manufacturing facility in Satya Sai district with an investment of Rs.510 crore. It is expected to create 1,400 direct job opportunities.