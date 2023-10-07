Live
- Health is Wealth: Nutritious delight in the mornings
- Yendira Ee Panchayati : A well balanced rural love story
- Vijayawada: TDP planning to create unrest in State, alleges Minister Karumuri Nagswara Rao
- Rajamahendravaram: Space tourism will be a reality soon, says SDSC Dy Director Raghuram
- Guntur: DRM Cup -2023 inaugurated
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on October 7 2023
- Khammam: Development works undertaken in Palair
- Eluru: Alluri stadium to be developed with Rs 9.5 crore
- CM Jagan urges PM on KWDT-II
- Nagarjuna Sagar: Water from Sagar Dam left canal to be released today
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on October 7 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 7 October 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 52,500 with a hike of Rs. 110 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 57,230 with a surge of Rs. 70.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 73,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS