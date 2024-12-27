Group 1 aspirants pin hopes on 1:100 ratio

Visakhapatnam: After the formation of the NDA government, setbacks experienced in various sectors are being looked into.

However, aspirants of Andhra Pradesh Public Services Commission (APPSC) pin hopes that their voices too will be heard soon.

In line with it, candidates are submitting petitions to the government and public representatives to select 100 candidates for one job vacancy, ratio of 1:100, and release results of the Group-1candidates accordingly.

Despite the announcement made by the previous government that a new syllabus would be introduced for the Group-1 exam for Andhra Pradesh Public Services Commission, the exam was conducted following the old syllabus itself.

Following which, many candidates were disqualified for the main exam. Candidates appearing from rural areas faced several problems due to lack of government academy books and confusion in following the syllabus pattern. As the previous YSRCP government implemented a 1:100 system for Group-II and 1:50 for Group- I, not many aspirants could get selected. Following which, a huge number of candidates are losing the opportunity to appear in the Group-I mains exam. This matter has already been brought to the notice of APPSC chairperson AR Anuradha by MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao.

Similarly, AP Nirudyoga (Unemployed) JAC state president Samayam Hemanth Kumar brought the issue to the notice of TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and other district officials.

Responding to them, MLA Srinivasa Rao assured the JAC members that he would write letters to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and education minister Nara Lokesh and APPSC chairperson highlighting the issue.

About 245 jobs in the health department have been approved by the finance department. Notification should be released with immediate effect and the age limit for the aspirants has to be increased to 48 years, demanded AP Nirudyoga JAC state president.

Sharing her problem, an aspirant from Vizianagaram Gayatri says, “I could not get selected for Group-I mains in 2022 with seven marks difference. Currently, we have lost the opportunity to write mains due to not getting selected for the Group-I prelims at a 1:100 ratio. Also, candidates faced syllabus issues while preparing for the exam.

We are clueless about when the next notification will be given.” Another aspirant Madhavi said that many have been waiting for the announcement from the new NDA government for the past eight months to allow the candidates as per the 1:100 ratios. “Competition goes up with every notification and unemployed youths are equally increasing. We are also facing financial difficulties due to lack of unemployment,” says Madhavi.