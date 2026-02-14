Gulab Tribe founder bags Kasturi Mutha Award 2026

Visakhapatnam: Founderof Gulab Tribe LLP Shilpanjani Dantu bagged ‘Kasturi Mutha Award 2026’ for ‘craftpreneur’ by The Crafts Council of Telangana.

As the founder of Gulab Tribe LLP, Shilpanjani has worked closely with Etikoppaka lacquer artisans of Andhra Pradesh to build pathways between traditional knowledge and contemporary markets.

Her approach has been shaped by experience, sustained engagement with artisan communities and a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs.

By enabling the shift to natural dyes, child-safe materials and globally relevant product categories, Shilpanjani has strengthened both the livelihood and long-term relevance of the craft. Today, Gulab Tribe’s presence across international trade fairs and curated retail spaces in India reflects a model of craft entrepreneurship rooted in responsibility, collaboration and vision.