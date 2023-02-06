GVL Narasimha Rao expresses concern over AP lagging behind in IT sector

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday lambasted the YSRCP government over its failures.

At a meeting held with intellectuals here on Sunday, the MP spoke at length on the recent Union Budget and the benefits it would provide to different sections.

Referring to the decentralised development the State is keen on continuing with, the MP said that there were several issues which need to be focused in the State. "We have been hearing about Visakhapatnam being the executive capital city for long. The Chief Minister can set up the camp office anywhere in the State. However, technically, wherever there is a secretariat, it will be considered as the capital city. Right now, Amaravati is the capital city," GVL pointed out.

Expressing severe concern over Andhra Pradesh lagging behind in the IT sector, GVL suggested that the State government should submit proposals immediately to the Central government to set up new IT centres in the State to help improve the IT sector.

As part of the outreach efforts on the Union Budget being made by the Central government, GVL said such budget conferences with intellectuals were being held in all States.

Overcoming the Covid impact on the economy, GVL said funds have been allocated to all sections of the people through the 'inclusive' Budget. "India is now the fifth largest economy and is on course to becoming the third largest in the next five years. With the Budget 2023, India has laid the foundation to become a developed nation in the next 25 years," GVL noted.

Another major Budget announcement was to develop 50 cities in the country as international tourist centres. GVL asked the AP government to send proposals in this regard.

BJP State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president M Ravindra, Central Budget AP convener Lanka Dinakar and others participated.