GVL visits primary health centre in Arilova

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao visited various mandal-level government offices in Visakhapatnam on Saturday and interacted with employees and enquired about their problems.

Visiting the primary health centre in Arilova, he spoke to the doctor and Asha workers and discussed their performance and problems facing there. Asha workers explained their problems to GVL. He assured them that there will be another meeting on Sunday to discuss their issues. Later, the MP visited an Anganwadi centre. The implementation of the Poshan Abhiyan scheme for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers from the Central government was examined. He said he would organise a separate meeting soon to discuss the problems of various Anganwadi workers and work for an amicable solution.Further, GVL visited Arilova police station and spoke to the staff working there. Station House Officer Soma Shekhar briefed GVL on the procedures followed by the complainants.