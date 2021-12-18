GVMC aims to make Vizag water-resilient

Visakhapatnam: In a move to analyse root cause of problems and identify projects required to develop the city water resilient, a workshop on 'City Water Resilience Approach' (CWRA) was held here on Friday.

Organised by the Sustainability and Resilience Unit (SRU) and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in association with the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), Sweden and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), New Delhi, the workshop was attended by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Initiated by Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha, the project is being closely monitored for the preparation of CWRA activities.

Strategic vision, water regulations, community empowerment, disaster response and recovery, assets management, natural environment protection, essential services, coordinated governance, funding, finance, healthy urban spaces, integrated planning, water resources management, water quality and livelihoods were some of the topics discussed at the workshop.

Mayor and GVMC Commissioner requested representatives of NIUA and SIWI and participants to identify good projects which can improve water resilience in the city.

Dr Uday Bhonde, Rahul Sachdeva, Nikita Madan and Vishakha Jha from NIUA extended support for the workshop activities.

Meanwhile, Dr Alejandro Jimenez and Panchali Saikia from SIWI provided online support to do the workshop activities. They trained the Sustainability and Resilience Unit (SRU) and GVMC staff to conduct similar workshops and prepare water resilience plan for Visakhapatnam city.

Various city key stakeholders, including Prof Bala Prasad, Prof Venkateswara Rao of Andhra University, GPS Murthy, Director, National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) and its scientists, Sunanda, Director, Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Industry representatives, MVV Murali Mohan, city officials and NGO representatives participated in the workshop.