GVMC council witnesses heated arguments over land encroachments

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam witnessed high-voltage political drama on Friday as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council meeting turned stormy, overshadowing routineagenda discussions.

The meeting saw heated arguments between the alliance and YSRCP corporators over the alleged encroachment of government land by GITAM Deemed to be University.

Donning black stoles and badges, holding placards and raising strong objections, YSRCP corporators staged a protest at the council hall.

They surrounded the Mayor’s podium and alleged the educational institution indulged in a large-scale encroachment of government land.As heated arguments continued at the podium, the corporators indulged in jostling and went closer to the Mayor.

Later, with police intervention, situation was brought under control.

One of the agenda points sought regularisation of 54 acres of government land reportedly under the possession of GITAM and the proposal was placed before the council for approval.

Strongly opposing the move, YSRCP leaders termed the decision to regularise the encroached land as undemocratic and alleged that the agenda was passed through without their consent and any discussion.

Calling the day a ‘black day’, YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana alleged that the council approved key agenda points disregarding the Opposition voices. Echoing his sentiments, YSRCP and Left party corporators demanded an immediate removal of land regularisation item from the agenda. They warned that protests would continue until the decision was repealed.

Despite the uproar, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao maintained that the council proceedings were conducted as per rules. He stated that the GVMC council meeting commenced with 15 agenda items, all of which were approved by the members present.