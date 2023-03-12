GVMC plans big to avert loss of life during natural calamities

In a first of its kind in the country, a drone survey of the sea coast has been proposed by the GVMC to initiate measures for protection of people during the times of natural calamities. A pilot project will be launched for the same in PPP mode in association with the Tata group in Mumbai, according to Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari. The Mayor, who participated in the exhibition on natural calamities and their prevention in Delhi on Saturday, said the survey would be taken up in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority. The Mayor interacted with the representatives of the exhibition and discussed the steps to be taken during natural calamities.



