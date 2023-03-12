  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

GVMC plans big to avert loss of life during natural calamities

GVMC plans big to avert loss of life during natural calamities
x

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari browsing at the exhibition held in Delhi on Saturday


Highlights

A pilot project will be launched for the same in PPP mode in association with the Tata group in Mumbai

Visakhapatnam: In a first of its kind in the country, a drone survey of the sea coast has been proposed by the GVMC to initiate measures for protection of people during the times of natural calamities. A pilot project will be launched for the same in PPP mode in association with the Tata group in Mumbai, according to Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari. The Mayor, who participated in the exhibition on natural calamities and their prevention in Delhi on Saturday, said the survey would be taken up in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority. The Mayor interacted with the representatives of the exhibition and discussed the steps to be taken during natural calamities.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X