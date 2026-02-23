‘Happy Sunday’ aims to promote wellness

Visakhapatnam: ‘HappySunday’ programme is a voluntary, community-driven urban engagement movement organised in urban local bodies across the state as per the guidelines issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg.

The voluntary programme was successfully conducted across all zones of Visakhapatnam city on Sunday under the supervision of GVMC additional commissioners and zonal commissioners. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that a large number of citizens, residents’ welfare associations, students, senior citizens and public representatives participated in the ‘Happy Sunday’ programme.

With an objective of promoting wellness among people in urban areas, strengthening neighborhood bonding, encouraging a healthy lifestyle and enhancing the use of public spaces, the Commissioner mentioned that the government has issued orders and guidelines to implement the Happy Sunday event.

The programme will be conducted on the second and fourth Sundays of each month with the participation of all sections of people, he added.

As part of it, activities such as yoga, meditation, physical exercises, group walking, jogging, cycling, fitness sessions, creative classes, recreational sports, games, music, dance, and family bonding will be organised, he added.