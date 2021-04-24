Health officials told to provide quality treatment to Covid patients

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand directed the medical staff to provide quality treatment for Covid-19 patients.

Speaking at the review meeting held in Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) here on Saturday, the Collector took stock of the shift, staff availability and other details at the hospital by discussing with VIMS director K Satya Vara Prasad.

The staff was instructed to prepare a roster system to perform duties in three shifts. Vinay Chand laid emphasis that the doctors and paramedical staff in every ward of the hospital should always be available to the patients to provide better medical services.

Vinay Chand also stressed that appropriate steps should be taken to ensure that the medical oxygen in the hospital should have uninterrupted supply. Oxygen supply, tank capacity must be checked from time to time and refilled, he directed, adding that 86 doctors were sent from KGH to VIMS for better services. As part of duty management in VIMS, revenue officials were directed to monitor the CCTV footage of wards frequently.

Any patient stepping into VIMS for medical help, the Collector mentioned, should not be sent back under any circumstances due to lack of beds.

From time to time, helpdesk staff was told to provide relevant information to the relatives of the patients. Details of the patients and beds in the wards are to be updated every two hours, he clarified.

Joint Collector P Arun Babu, Andhra Medical College Principal P V Sudhakar, Deputy Collector M V Suryakala and other staff participated in the review.

Later, Vinay Chand inspected the hospital premises with doctors and officials.