HM Anitha reaches out to road accident victims

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha demonstrated kindness by reaching out to accident victims.

On Thursday, the Home Minister provided immediate help to two students who were seriously injured in a road accident along the BRTS road near Arilova Health City in Visakhapatnam.

Anitha reached out to the accident victims while proceeding to Payakaraopeta via the BRTS road. When she noticed the accident where a four-wheeler hit a two-wheeler, injuring the students. She immediately stopped the convoy and took steps to shift the injured students to the hospital.

Later, the Home Minister directed the doctors to provide quality treatment to the students and instructed the police to take legal action against the driver of the four-wheeler that caused the accident.

Anitha’s humanitarian gesture garnered appreciation from various quarters.