Home Minister calls for close coordination for ensuing local body polls

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha called upon the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP cadre to work in close coordination to ensure the coalition's victory in the upcoming local body elections, asserting that development is possible only under the coalition government.

Addressing a rally organised from Kotavuratla junction to the MPDO office on Thursday in support of coalition candidates contesting the MPTC and ZPTC elections, Anitha urged party workers to take the government's development and welfare initiatives to every household.

Recalling the TDP's 5,000-vote victory margin in Kotavuratla mandal during the 2024 elections, the Home Minister expressed confidence that the coalition candidates would receive similar public support in the local body polls and win the ZPTC and MPTC seats.

Highlighting the development works undertaken in the mandal, Anitha stated that the Jalluru and Pandur bridges were completed under the coalition government.

The Home Minister said the YSRCP neglected development across the region. "But the coalition gave top priority to improving people's living conditions by constructing roads in villages and facilitating basic amenities in the mandal," Anitha stressed.

She said the coalition implemented several development and welfare programmes in the mandal to address public needs.

Challenging Opposition leaders to explain their contributions to the villages during their tenure, Anitha appealed to the coalition leaders and activists to highlight the government's achievements and strengthen public support ahead of the elections.

Rajya Sabha member Chintakayala Vijay, along with TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders, activists and coalition supporters, participated in the rally.