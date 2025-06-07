HPCL Visakh Refinery exhorts people to do their part to save planet

Visakhapatnam: As part of World Environment Day celebrations at HPCL – Visakh Re-finery, a valedictory function was organised in the refinery. In his address, executive director (I/C) – Visakh Refinery R Ramakrish-nan stressed the importance of environmental protection and respon-sibility of individuals. While explaining this year’s theme focusing on ‘beat plastic pollution’, he cited how each individual can contribute to reducing plastic pollution by using biodegradable materials in place of single-use plastic. Later, the World Environment Day pledge was administered to the employees by Abhishek Trivedi ED-VRMP, Ramesh Krishnan ED-Operations and Commissioning and B Ravi HoD- Technical.

Prizes were given away to winners of various competitions like slogan, online quiz, poetry, photography, painting and memes. Street plays were organised in residential areas at Sriharipuram and Malkapuram. The refinery created awareness on the ill-effects of plastic pollution and biodegradable alternatives to plastic pollution among contract workers. Cloth bags and saplings of different varieties were distribut-ed to people. G Bhagavan, GM-Technical, briefed about several activities carried out by the refinery. Refinery employees, their family members, chil-dren and winners of various competitions attended.