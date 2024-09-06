Live
IBP Century Club contributes to flood victims
Visakhapatnam: Contributing its part in reaching out to flood victims, IBP Century Club in Visakhapatnam Rs 10,00,116 to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
A social club established in 1934, it has been engaged actively for various social causes, undertaking programmes, catering to the needs of deprived people in Andhra Pradesh.
As a part of the endeavour, the Century Cub reached out to the AP government in times of the calamity.
On Thursday, president of the club N Vishnumurthy Raju, vice president MV Sarma, secretary Vasireddy Sreemanth, treasurer Ramesh and other managing committee members handed over the cheque to the District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad in the presence of Visakhpatnam MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu. All the club members are supporting this social service activity voluntarily.