‘ICGP–2026’ focuses on contemporary global challenges

Visakhapatnam: The Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) organised an International Conference on Global Perspectives (ICGP–2026).

The two-day international conference that concluded on Friday focused on the theme ‘interrogating cultural diversity, human rights and social justice in the contemporary context – beyond horizon’.

The conference brought scholars, academicians, researchers, policy thinkers and industry professionals from across India and abroad together and witnessed presentation of research papers, engaging panel discussions and meaningful deliberations on contemporary global challenges.

Director of IIM-Visakhapatnam M. Chandra Sekhar, who attended as chief guest, emphasised the need for globally inclusive perspectives in management.

Chairman of READ Group SP Ravindra highlighted the group’s commitment to promoting academic excellence, global dialogue and socially responsible education.