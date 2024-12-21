In another blow to YSRCP, Adari says adieu to party

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP received another jolt in the district as chairman of Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producers Company Limited, known as Visakha Dairy, Adari Anand Kumar, quit the party. The dairy chairman, who lost the poll battle in 2024 contesting from the West constituency, resigned from the primary membership of the YSRCP on Friday.

Citing personal reasons, he sent his resignation letter to the YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Although his next move is yet to be disclosed, sources hint that Adari Anand Kumar is likely to ally with the BJP. However, it is yet to be made official.Apart from Anand Kumar, nine directors of the Visakha Dairy exited the YSRCP. They include Saragadam Varaha Venkata Sankarao, Pilla Rama Kumari, Seeramreddy Suryanarayana, Kolla Katamayya, Dadi Pavan Kumar, Arangi Ramanababu, Chitikela Raja Kumari, Reddy Ramakrishna and SEP Gangadhar. Anand Kumar’s resignation comes close on the heels of former minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao’s.

With two major candidates, who contested from Bheemunipatnam and Visakhapatnam West constituencies, walking out of the YSRCP, the presence of YSRCP in both the segments has become weakened.

Ever since the formation of the alliance government in the state, participation in party-related activities carried out by the YSRCP has become confined. With leaders slowly exiting out of the YSRCP, leading the cadre has now become a big challenging task for the party.