Indian Coast Guard rescues entangled olive ridley turtles

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Kamla Devi successfully rescued two olive ridley turtles entangled in ghost nets approximately 35 nautical miles southeast off the coast of West Bengal recently.

During a routine patrol in the Bay of Bengal, the crew of ICGS Kamla Devi promptly responded and executed a rescue operation, ensuring the safe release of a mother-child turtle duo that were badly entangled in discarded fishing nets. The Olive Ridley Turtles are classified as endangered species and are protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Over the years, the ICG has saved numerous endangered species and demonstrated its unwavering commitment to marine protection. These species play a vital role in maintaining the health of marine ecosystems, making their preservation crucial.

The ICG remains vigilant and ready to respond to incidents that endanger marine species and ecosystems. Their continued efforts play a pivotal role in maintaining the delicate balance of our marine environment.