Indian, Japanese ships join maritime partnership exercise

Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt undertook maritime partnership exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Ships Uraga and Hirado in the Bay of Bengal.

The exercise was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, promoting defence cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability between the two navies and sharing best practices.

Both JMSDF ships are part of minesweeper division one and are on deployment to Indian Ocean Region with Captain Noguchi Yasushi, Commander minesweeper division one embarked onboard JS Uraga.

The maritime partnership exercise held on Thursday included a wide range of maritime operations viz. flying operations, replenishment approaches and tactical manoeuvres. The entire exercise was planned and conducted in a non-contact mode, adhering to Covidsafety norms.