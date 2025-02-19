Indian Navy platforms arrive in Indonesia to take part in IFR 2025

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy platforms INS Shardul and Long Range Maritime Surveillance P8I aircraft are in Bali, Indonesia. They arrived in Bali to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025 scheduled till February 22.

The IFR, a prestigious multinational naval event, will be reviewed by the President of Indonesia and will witness participation of naval forces from various countries.

During the period, the Indian Navy will take part in various high-level engagements including International Maritime Security Symposium, and tactical floor games. Additionally, the crew will join in multinational activities such as a city parade, baby turtle release, coral and mangrove plantation and beach cleaning activity, underscoring the commitment towards environmental conservation and maritime cooperation.

Following IFR 25, both INS Shardul and the P8I will participate in Exercise Komodo, a multilateral naval exercise aimed at enhancing maritime interoperability and regional security cooperation.

This follows the participation of INS Mumbai and P8I aircraft in the La Perouse exercise in Indonesia in January and visit of Adm Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, to India, as part of the high-level delegation accompanying President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade.

Indian Navy’s regular participation in the exercise is a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to engage with the regional navies to maintain security and growth for all in the region (SAGAR).