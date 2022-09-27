Infosys to start services in Visakhapatnam on October 1, says Gudivada Amarnath

The Information Technology giant Infosys is all set to start operations in Visakhapatnam from October 1 as stated by Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath. In his tweet, the minister said, 'IT giant Infosys will start its operations at Visakhapatnam from October 1. Starting with the capacity of 1,000 employees, the jobs will gradually expand to 3,000. Another leading IT company Dallas Technologies Center is also preparing to start its operations in Visakhapatnam.

Infosys has decided to start operations at Visakhapatnam Maduravada SEZ on October 1. Although currently serving in SEZ, it later constructed its own building. Initially, Infosys plans to start the unit with an area of ​​one lakh square feet and has decided to start services in the premises. In the first phase, services will be launched with 1,000 professionals.



It is known that Infosys Global Infrastructure Head Neeladri Prasad Mishra and Regional Head Amol Kulkarni said that they will set up their unit in Visakhapatnam and will provide services with 2,500-3000 people.