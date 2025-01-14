International air cargo services from Vizag resume

Visakhapatnam: In a major boost to Visakhapatnam’s industrial sector, international air cargo operations are set to resume, bringing relief to exporters and importers who have relied solely on road transport for their logistics requirements.

The Andhra Pradesh Trade Promotion Corporation (APTPC) stepped forward to take charge of managing cargo operations, marking a significant development for the region’s economic landscape.

Pharmaceutical products, textiles, and seafood such as shrimp, which lacked efficient transport options, will now benefit from the initiative. The absence of international cargo facilities from 2019-20, at a time when Visakhapatnam Airport last handled 470 tonnes of international cargo, was a pressing concern.

To make the international air cargo operations a reality, Member of Parliament for Visakhapatnam M Sribharat played a significant role in bringing the issue to the forefront.

His consistent efforts ensured that the matter received attention from the Union government. Collaborating closely with Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu and HRD minister Nara Lokesh, the MP facilitated discussions with the airport authorities and central committees, which ultimately paved the way for the revival of air cargo operations.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP expressed gratitude to the ministers and stakeholders who contributed to this achievement. “The resumption of international air cargo services is a significant milestone for Visakhapatnam’s industrial sector. It not only ensures efficient logistics solutions but also showcases the city’s potential on the global stage,” the MP stated, expressing his gratitude over the unwavering support of Union Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu and state HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for making this a reality.

The MP termed it as a collective achievement and stressed on continued cooperation to maximise its impact.

Meanwhile, industry associations and entrepreneurs welcomed the decision, viewing it as a game-changer for exports and imports from the region. The availability of international air car-go services is expected to streamline operations and enhance Visakhapatnam’s competitiveness in global markets.

The involvement of APTPC in managing the cargo operations is seen as a crucial step in strengthening the city’s industrial infrastructure. With the development, stakeholders are optimistic about scaling up exports from Visakhapatnam and leveraging the city’s strategic geographical advantage to attract more investments.

Apart from heralding a new chapter in Visakhapatnam’s growth story, the resumption of international air cargo services promises to propel the city’s industries onto the global map.