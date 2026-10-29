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Internet, mobile networks hit slow lane

In Short

Cyclone Arnab brings heavy rain and power outages across Visakhapatnam and Godavari districts. Over 8,000 APEPDCL personnel work to restore power to 2,500+ villages.

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Visakhapatnam: Even though it's not as impactful as Hudhud that devastated Visakhapatnam 12 years ago, Cyclone Arnab did leave a trail of destruction.

Torrential rain coupled with strong winds led to submerged roads, uprooted trees and snapped power cables. Fortunately, most educational institutions declared a holiday for three days.

Even as Cyclone Arnab made landfall near Narsapur-Yanam on Wednesday morning, its impact was witnessed across Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Konaseema and Kakinada. Power was disrupted all through the day, the internet failed to work and even when it resumed at occasional intervals, it was dead slow on Tuesday.

As prolonged power outage plunged several areas into darkness due to Cyclone Arnab, people found it difficult even to place calls, download photos, access/forward mails, or receive/send WhatsApp texts. However, when electricity supply resumed on Wednesday morning, there was so much to do all at once.

Drained mobile phones were charged, power banks were recharged, house maids were contacted, grinding work for the day's menu was completed, and water buckets were refilled.

In Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, several trees fell on parked vehicles, while a number of neighbourhoods submerged in rainwater, making it difficult for commuters to wade through rain-brimmed and fallen-tree-blocked roads.

Officials concerned worked in tandem to restore life back to normalcy. By Wednesday noon, uprooted trees were cleared, while fallen electric poles were removed in several localities.

In Kakinada, Konaseema and Godavari districts, over 15,000 electric poles were damaged due to the cyclone.

As many as 703 teams and 8,161 APEPDCL personnel were engaged in restoring power supply to 2,549 villages across its jurisdiction.

Rani Devalla
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rani Devalla

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Rani Devalla is an experienced journalist specialised in a range of beats. From crime to politics, health to human interest, education to defence along with entertainment and feature stories, Rani Devalla, an accomplished writer with a passion for exploring diverse genres, has been reporting for the past 14 years. Serving as Bureau Chief of The Hans India in Visakhapatnam, Rani Devalla contributes to the organisation's editorial department through daily reporting, special stories and feature stories. After completing B.Com, Rani Devalla pursued Masters in Human Resource Management. Prior to joining The Hans India, Rani Devalla worked as a Principal Correspondent with The Hindu Group for six-and-a-half years. With rich expertise, she brings diverse perspectives to her reporting that makes her narratives stand out. When not immersed in writing, the journalist spends time reading, travelling and journaling.

Tags

Cyclone ArnabVisakhapatnam Cyclone ImpactAPEPDCL Power RestorationVizag Storm DamageAndhra Pradesh Weather
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