Int’l Yoga Day celebrated grandly by various orgaisations

Visakhapatnam: Focusingon the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ and featuring ‘yoga sangam’, mass yoga demonstrations were presented by Waltair Division, East Coast Railway.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the IYD event in Visakhapatnam, the division in collaboration with NGOs, Scouts and Guides, Civil Defence, union representatives and Indian Navy personnel carried out a series of initiatives across the division to build awareness of yoga among railway personnel, their families, and the general public.

The yoga session at the stadium was led by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Lalit Bohra in the presence of president ECoRWWO Jyotsna Bohra, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Infra) E Santharam, vice president ECoRWWO Madhusmtha Sahoo, among others.

Highlighting the benefits of yoga, GVMC Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao said a number of diseases will be in control if one practices yoga regularly. The Mayor stressed that yoga could cure several long-term illnesses too.

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone celebrated the IYD at its campus. VSEZ Development Commissioner Srinivas Muppaala highlighted the importance of yoga, its countless benefits. “Practising yoga helps in overcoming sleep disorders, neck pain, headaches and inability to concentrate,” he stressed.

Prisoners and personnel of Visakhapatnam Central Jail joined hands for IYD celebrations by performing yoga asanas in the formation of India map. Over 100 guarding personnel and 1,000 prisoners teamed up for the innovative presentation.

In line with Andhra Pradesh’s aim to support ‘Yogandhra’, Brandix Associates actively participated in the IYD celebrations. The company’s associates came together in the spirit of unity, wellness, and national pride.

Their enthusiastic participation reflects a shared commitment to promoting health-conscious workplaces and supporting nation-building initiatives through community engagement.

At Vijnana Bharathi High school, BJP Gajuwaka convener, Karanam Reddy Narsingarao participated in the Yogandhra programme held on the eve of the IYD. Yoga trainer Narendra Sharma led a session for the school students and highlighted the importance of the day. To educate students on the importance of practising yoga, adrawing and essay writing contests were held. Principal Mahalakshmi Vadrevu, staff members, students and parents participated in the event.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Pema Wellness Centre, Rushikonda, contributed to the International Yoga Day celebrations by offering a specially curated organic breakfast to over 500 VVIPs and dignitaries at the Viswa Priya Function Hall. The initiative highlighted the role of mindful, organic nutrition in fostering overall wellness. According to Lakshmi Thotakura of the centre, the aim is to support both physical and mental wellbeing by aligning nutritional choices with the essence of yoga.