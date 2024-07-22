Live
Just In
IOC ENDEAVOUR: Uplifting lives of juveniles & prisoners
A number of prisoners will be provided training in sports as part of the initiative
Visakhapatnam: In its endeavour to uplift lives of inmates and juveniles in prisons, Indian Oil launched phase VIII of its ‘Parivartan - Prison to Pride’ and phase V of ‘Nayi Disha - Smile for Juvenile’.
With this initiative, the company is set to bring in change in the lives of over 7,300 inmates and juveniles across 150 institutions, including 15 girl juvenile centres, offering sports coaching and equipment across 23 States and six Union Territories.
‘Parivartan- Prison to Pride’ was launched on August 15, 2021, while the first phase of ‘Nayi Disha - Smile for Juvenile’ was rolled out on January 26, 2023.
According to Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil, the company aims to touch the lives of over 1,000 individuals across 22 prisons and juvenile homes.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Through ‘Parivartan’ and ‘Nayi Disha’, we are leveraging sports to provide second chances to prisoners and juveniles who can tread a new path in life.”
