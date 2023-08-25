IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath behind land pooling scam, alleges former TDP MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana

Anakapalli : Former MLA and TDP Anakapalli constituency in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana alleged that IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath is the key person, who is reportedly involved in land pooling scam in Anakapalli constituency.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the former MLA said there was an insider trading behind the land pooling scam and demanded a CID inquiry into the scam. He alleged that the revenue officials were working only for the YSRCP leaders. He warned of launching protest if the district Collector does not respond to the land pooling scam. PG Satyanarayana mentioned that 10,000 acres of land has been taken from farmers in 13 villages in Anakapalli mandal, but alternative plots are not allotted to majority of the farmers till date. He further alleged that the IT Minister had threatened farmers and grabbed the lands.

Most of the lands belonged to SC, ST and BC farmers, he added. TDP leaders Malla Surendra, T Kashi Naidu, K Srinivasa Rao and P Trinath were present at the press meet.