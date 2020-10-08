Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to benefit 3.17 lakh students in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka', kits will be distributed to 3,17,202 students studying in government and aided schools across 43 mandals in the district, said District Education Officer B Lingeswara Reddy. He participated in the kits distribution programme held at Zilla Parishad High School, Saripalli village in Pendurthi mandal on Thursday.



He said under the scheme, three pairs of uniforms, a school bag, two pairs of socks, a school belt, notebooks and textbooks will be distributed to every student.

Pendurthi MLA A Adeep Raj said every eligible student will get Jagananna Vidya Kanuka benefits and suggested the parents to send their wards to government schools without fail. Additional Project director of SSA Mallikarjuna Reddy, other officials and public representatives participated in the programme.