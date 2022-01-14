Jeep falls into gorge; two die, six suffer serious injuries

Visakhapatnam: In ghastly incident, two persons died on the spot and six others severely injured in a road accident occurred near Koyyuru mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday.

According to the locals, a jeep travelling from Peddavalasa to Chintavanipalem fell into a gorge at Budaralla ghat road under GK Veedhi police station limits.

The deceased were identified as J Chittibabu and J Devudu belonging to the same family from Chintavanipalem village of Koyyuru mandal.

Locals immediately informed the police about the accident and aided the authorities to carry out rescue operations.

According to sources, ten passengers were travelling in the jeep. While six persons were severely injured, two others were slightly injured. The injured persons

were rushed to the nearby hospitals.

The police said that the accident allegedly occurred when the driver was talking to the passengers during a deep turn. The police have registered a case and are investigating it.