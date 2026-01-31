Jitendra Singh inaugurates CSIR-NIP shore-based regional centre in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated shore-based laboratory of CSIR - National Institute of Oceanography, Regional Centre at Yendada in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Jitendra Singh mentioned that although foundation for the project was laid earlier, it was completed within the last 10 months with the coordination of Central and State governments.

Highlighting strategic importance of the facility, with a built-up area of 4,550 square meters, he said India has a coastline of nearly 12,000 km, of which over 1,000 km lies in Andhra Pradesh, which makes it a natural hub for maritime economy. Further, he stated that Eastern Coastal Margin of India is geologically diverse and holds significant potential for hydrocarbons, seabed, minerals, oil and natural gas.

The Minister noted the land for the project was transferred by the State government at a nominal cost in 2000 and its present value has multiplied due to rapid development. He announced that the government of India, on behalf of CSIR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is dedicating the Rs 32 crore shore-based facility to the nation.

He mentioned that Visakhapatnam coast represents a versatile marine resource base that can significantly contribute to India’s energy security as well as Blue Economy and the new facility will serve as a key scientific backbone towards this direction. He invited industry and entrepreneurs to become active partners, underlining that a robust ecosystem of technical and financial support is already in place for startups in maritime domain.

The Minister appreciated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his personal intervention in clearing long pending coastal and environmental clearances that remained unresolved for a decade, ensuring that not a single day was lost in execution. Further, Jitendra Singh referred to the Prime Minister’s special focus on AP and new capital Amaravati, stating that a quantum technology facility will be set up there shortly. He highlighted that this was his third visit to Vizag in the last eight months and it shows the government’s proactive engagement in science-led development.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Director of CSIR-NIO Sunil Kumar Singh, VVSS Sarma, Director General of CSIR Kalaiselvi and others were present.

The CSIR-NIO purchased four acres from the Andhra Pradesh government to establish a state-of-the-art oceanography laboratory to conduct oceanographic research in the Bay of Bengal. It also aims to identify marine living and non-living resources and cater for industry needs set up along the east coast of India.

The laboratory will conduct systematic marine geological and geophysical surveys of the eastern continental margin of India (ECMI) to map its bathymetry, understand its tectonic framework and identify areas of resource potential.