JSP corporator demands MP’s suspension from Lok Sabha

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav demanded that Lok Sabha Speaker should take action against Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and suspend him from Lok Sabha.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he pointed out that the manner in which the MP used abusive language towards Narsapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju in the Parliament Centre Hall on Thursday was highly objectionable.

He said by indulging in abusive language, the ruling party MP was damaging the brand image of Visakhapatnam. The corporator alleged that MVV Satyanarayana used foul language in the presence of MPs from other states and thus impacting the brand image of Visakhapatnam and its people. Known as a real estate businessman, Murthy Yadav pointed out that the MP is not behaving in accordance with his stature. Further, the corporator recalled that the kidnapping case of MVV Satyanarayana’s family members created a number of doubts among the public. Similar doubts were expressed by former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju and MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju as well, he added.

Murthy Yadav demanded that the high command of YSR Congress Party should intervene and consider action to suspend MVV Satyanarayana from Lok Sabha.