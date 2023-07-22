Live
- ‘Nithiin32’ first look to be out tomorrow
- ‘Milky beauty’ song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ gives pleasant feel
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashes check the rates on July 22
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on July 22, 2023
- Bhubaneswar gets professional chess training academy
- 25 lakh people get GHMC’s SMS
- 102 students awarded BS-MS dual degree at IISER 3rd convocation
- TSF transforming lives of youths through vehicle training programme
- Race hots up for Wardhannapet ticket
- Indian envoy in Saudi requested to rescue 33 Odia workers
JSP corporator demands MP’s suspension from Lok Sabha
Corporator Murthy Yadav alleges that MP MVV Satyanarayana used foul language in the presence of MPs from other states
Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav demanded that Lok Sabha Speaker should take action against Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and suspend him from Lok Sabha.
Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he pointed out that the manner in which the MP used abusive language towards Narsapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju in the Parliament Centre Hall on Thursday was highly objectionable.
He said by indulging in abusive language, the ruling party MP was damaging the brand image of Visakhapatnam. The corporator alleged that MVV Satyanarayana used foul language in the presence of MPs from other states and thus impacting the brand image of Visakhapatnam and its people. Known as a real estate businessman, Murthy Yadav pointed out that the MP is not behaving in accordance with his stature. Further, the corporator recalled that the kidnapping case of MVV Satyanarayana’s family members created a number of doubts among the public. Similar doubts were expressed by former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju and MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju as well, he added.
Murthy Yadav demanded that the high command of YSR Congress Party should intervene and consider action to suspend MVV Satyanarayana from Lok Sabha.