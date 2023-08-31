JSP leader Chinna joins YSRCP

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena Party leader Rayapureddy Chinna, who contested for MLA in the 2019 Assembly elections from Rajanagaram Constituency, joined the YSRCP in the presence of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

BC Welfare and Information Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, and YSRCP youth wing leader Jakkampudi Ganesh were among those present. R Chinna met the CM in Jaggampeta and joined YSRCP.

Jana Sena got a shock in that constituency with this. Rayapureddy Chinna and current MLA Jakkampudi Raja belong to the same social class (Kapu). Due to this, there was a very tense atmosphere between the candidates of YSRCP and Jana Sena in the last election. Concerns were also raised that the TDP will benefit from vote splitting. But surprisingly, a few days before the polling, Chinna’s cadre turned towards Raja.

The YSRCP leaders now felt that if Chinna, a leader who has strength in the constituency, is turned over to them, it will increase their strength in the next elections. YSRCP Youth Wing Regional Coordinator and Jakkampudi Raja’s brother Ganesh took Chinna to CM and gave the party scarf.

Speaking to the reporters on the occasion, Ganesh said that Rayapureddy Chinna is very close to his father late Jakkampudi Ramamohan Rao.

He said that Chinna joined the Jana Sena party and contested as an MLA candidate due to some unavoidable reasons before the last election. He said that Chinna has a good cadre in the Rajanagaram constituency

and he has spent his own money and contributed to many people. He said YSRCP’s strength has increased with Chinna, and he expressed confidence that Jakkampudi Raja will win again with a huge majority in the next election. He said that soon those who worked as MPTC and ZPTC from TDP and other parties will join YSRCP.

He said that a large public meeting will be organized soon and a report will be given on the development of Rajanagaram.

Rayapureddy Chinna said that he joined YSRCP after being attracted to the welfare regime provided by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state. He said that he would work hard for the victory of Jakkampudi Raja in the next election.