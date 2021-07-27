Kargil Vijay Diwas: Homage paid to martyrs in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for our country here on Monday.

The nation remembers the supreme sacrifices of Veergati Prapt soldiers killed during the Kargil War when India successfully recaptured the covertly occupied few outposts inside the Line of Control on this day 22 years ago. Ever since the victory in Operation Vijay, July 26 is celebrated as the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' every year.

Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam, Vice-Admiral Sreekumar Nair, City Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, and Commanding Officer INS Circars Commodore Rahul Gokhale paid homage to the Veers of Kargil War in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial, Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

A group of 50 Navy personnel presented Guard of Honour on the occasion. The guard performed the 'Salami Shastra' and Vice-Admiral Sreekumar Nair placed the floral wreath. While the bugler sounded the 'last post', a two-minute silence was observed.