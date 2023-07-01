Let’s strive to end YSRCP rule, Pawan tells cadres

Bhimavaram (West Godavari district): Lashing out at the YSRCP government in the state, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said employees were not getting salaries on time, farmers are not getting support prices and all sections of population are suffering from the misrule of the government.

He alleged that illegal cases are being filed against those who asked for justice and questioned the irregularities of the ruling party leaders.

Some local personalities, including advocate Thota Sudhir from Kakinada, joined the party in the presence of Pawan here on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, Pawan expressed confidence that this time Jana Sena victory in Kakinada is certain. He wished to have a strong leader who knew the law to face the criminals belonging to the ruling party in Kakinada and Sudhir is aware of the laws and he is close to his family. Jana Sena chief emphasised the need for efficient leaders in politics and spoke of the need for having leaders who are willing to fight for the cause of the party.

Stating that though it would not be easy to completely wipe out the YSRCP in Godavari districts, but he called upon everyone to work towards this goal and put up a brave fight.

He said that he is not personally fighting for a higher position or any other purpose and made it clear that what he was thinking was for the JSP activists. Pawan announced that he would visit East Godavari district again on the July 4 and 5 to address some important issues.