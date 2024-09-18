LG Polymers gas leak victims to be taken care

Visakhapatnam: With the initiative taken by the new alliance government, the management of LG Polymers has come forward to extend support to the affected families and villages in every possible way.

Although 12 families were given financial assistance during the gas leak incident by the YSRCP government that occurred four years ago, nothing much was looked into in the later years.

After the formation of the alliance government, the LG Polymers issue got into the spotlight once again. Recently, a meeting was held with the company representatives in Visakhapatnam.

Following which, the management announced that they will provide financial assistance to the affected families and villages in two phases. Also, the management promised to support the deceased families and the families of those who suffered serious injuries in the incident.

As part of it, the management stepped forward to address the problems of the employees and also their future needs. According to the head of corporate communications of LG Polymers Paul, the affected families will be compensated with Rs 60 crore in the first phase. Through the foundation, the focus is also on the environment, drinking water, medical facilities, pollution prevention, etc., Such development works will be taken up in the second phase with another Rs 60 crore.

A meeting was held involving Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and the company representatives. The MLA expressed confidence that due to the initiative of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the affected families will get additional compensation and benefited through development programmes as the management will now resolve their long-standing problems.

Sharing details, District Collector Harendhira Prasad said that approximately 6,121 families have been identified in seven villages in the

vicinity of LG Polymers.