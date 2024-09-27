Light and sound show now at Bojjanna Konda

Visakhapatnam: Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan informed that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Tourism Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh will inaugurate the light and sound show at Bojjannakonda Buddhist destination in Anakapalli district on Friday on the occasion of the ‘World Tourism Day’ virtually.

She said that Bojjanna Konda is a unique tourist place and in order to increase the popularity of the spot, several amenities have been facilitated at the destination. As part of it, a tourist amenity centre and a light and sound system have been set up at the hill, the collector informed.

Further, the district collector stated that the government would take all possible steps to develop the location further. She said that the place is one of the most valuable heritage structures in the country and is an important tourist destination.

Meanwhile, marking the ‘World Tourism Day,’ Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner KS Viswanathan informed that visitors will have free entry to YSR Central Park, Kailasagiri, Telugu Museum, Submarine Museum, TU-142, Sea-Harrier Museum and VMRDA Park (VUDA) on Friday. He appealed to the people to utilise the offer and visit the tourist spots across the district.