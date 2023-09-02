Live
- Narasaraopet: Farmers demand 9-hr power supply
- Technical hindrances to loan waiver in Telangana state
- Rajamahendravaram: Yuvagalam Padayatra enters East Godavari district
- Rajamahendravaram: Stress on increased awareness of RTI Act
- Now, Vedanta Group under OCCRP lens
- World Coconut Day
- Vijayawada: Preventive Vigilance campaign launched
- Asia Cup: Pakistan name unchanged playing eleven for a highly-anticipated clash against India
- Guntur: Card Prime 2.0 for property registrations introduced in Krishna district
- Tirupati: ZP High School students excel at ‘Yuvamanthan model G20 summit’
Just In
Liquid iron spills at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
Highlights
While lifting a ladle with a crane in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a nozzle leaked
Visakhapatnam : While lifting a ladle with a crane in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a nozzle leaked, resulting in iron liquid spilling on the ground.
The incident happened on Thursday night. As soon as the VSP fire department unit personnel received the information from the employees about the spillage, they reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Luckily, no one was there at the spot and no injuries were reported.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS