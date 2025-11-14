Lokesh inaugurates 'Pavillion' at CII Summit 2025

Visakhapatnam: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated AP Pavillion along with Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu at CII Partnership Summit 2025 that commenced on Friday.

Soon after the inaugural session of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 held at the Andhra University Engineering Grounds in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh visited the Pavillion and browsed through the models displayed at the venue.

Secretary to AP Government in the ITE and C Department Bhaskar Katamneni briefed various models and projects AI, Amaravati CRDA, among others. Lokesh went through various models being set up at the venue.

From models of the High Court to Amaravati CRDA, the pavilion included a number of models drawing the attention of the viewers.