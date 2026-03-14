LPG shortage hits small time eateries’ business hard

Visakhapatnam: Smalleatery operators find it tough to keep their ‘business fires’ burning as LPG cylinders take a long time to get delivered following the supply shortage.

With the ongoing West Asia conflict, LPG imports to India have been severely impacted, resulting in a slowdown of commercial cylinder supplies.

Apparently, the demand-supply gap for commercial cylinders has left a huge impact on roadside eateries, makeshift mobile tiffin vendors and fast-food centres. A section of them uses domestic cylinders as commercial cylinders are costlier. Meanwhile, the officials crack the whip among those using domestic cylinders for commercial purposes.

In Gajuwaka, raids have been carried out at several eatery outlets by the civil supplies department officials.

They seized domestic cylinders used in a couple of commercial units and booked cases against the operators.

As there is no alternative source in sight at the moment, the small-time eatery operators are now shifting to firewood to dish out their menus at the stalls. “We are unable to close down the unit for good as it is the only source of income for us. However, we are only making small quantities using firewood,” said Sai at a tiffin parlour near Gopalapatnam petrol bunk junction. For the past few days, the cost of firewood too has been increased.

“If the supply of commercial cylinders continues to be delayed, there is no other option for us than to close down the business,” lament a few roadside eateries operators at MVP Colony. Even big hotels are now thinking twice to cater to takeaways and are confined to dining options alone.

In the meantime, a delegation from the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP) submitted a representation to BJP state president PVN Madhav regarding the recent statement made by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders.

Led by HRAAP president MV Pavan Kartheek, the delegation raised concerns of the hospitality sector and flagged operational challenges the hotels would face if the supply of commercial cylinders gets confined to 20 percent.

In response to their representation, PVN Madhav assured that the issue would be taken to the notice of the concerned authorities and efforts would be made to seek a reasonable increase in the allocation of commercial LPG for hospitality establishments.