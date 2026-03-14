‘Mahila Jansunwai’ lends voice to women’s grievances

Visakhapatnam: Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission Rayapati Sailaja stated that the commission is always prepared to address women’s issues and support them during difficult times.

On Friday, the Commission conducted hearings in Visakhapatnam regarding complaints received from women across the combined Visakhapatnam district, which includes Vizianagaram and Anakapalli.

During the session, officials also received new complaints submitted by women.

Speaking to the media, Sailaja mentioned that the ‘Mahila Jansunwai’ programme was launched on the March 9th in Nellore district.

She explained that the programme is being conducted across all 13 combined districts of Andhra Pradesh and will continue till the 13th of this month. According to her, the initiative provides a dedicated platform to resolve women’s grievances.

Sailaja assured that complaints would be addressed swiftly and transparently in coordination with concerned officials.

She added that if victims are dissatisfied with the inquiry officers handling their cases, the Commission will recommend to the District Superintendents of Police (SPs) that another officer be appointed.

She noted that the programme received an overwhelming response from the public with a large number of new complaints being filed alongside hearings of pending cases.

The Commission observed that many complaints raised during the JansSunwai sessions included domestic violence, workplace sexual harassment, fraudulent marriages and other forms of abuse.

To support victims who could not afford legal representation, Sailaja assured that the Commission will appoint legal counsel to provide free legal aid. She emphasised that those who harasses or harms women will not be spared, asserting that the Commission is committed to ensuring justice.

According to Sailaja, 70 percent of the complaints received so far have been resolved, while the remaining 30 percent are expected to be settled soon.

She also announced that the Commission’s official website will soon become fully operational, and a QR code-based system will be introduced to enable women to file complaints related to sexual harassment. Additionally, an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been constituted to investigate workplace harassment cases.

Legal Cell member Pujitha, Women and Child Welfare Project Directors KV Ramalakshmi and N Suryalakshmi, ACP Narasimha Murthy, DSP M Sravani, and ACPs Lakshmana Rao and Chittibabu were present.