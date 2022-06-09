Mangrove plantation, way forward to conserve coastal ecosystem

Visakhapatnam: In a move to conserve coastal ecosystems and mitigate effects of climate change, the Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem (FRCCE) has taken a big leap forward to strengthen mangroves.

Partnering with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the centre devised a conservation strategy to assess mangrove diversity by surveying the present mangrove areas, water and soil salinity, and land holding of coastal hamlets of Visakhapatnam district and plant mangroves.

The project intends to draft comprehensive conservation plans, create demonstration plots and models of coastal and urban mangroves in Vizag.

With Pentakota, Bangarammapalem, Pudimadaka, Bheemunipatnam and parts of the Port area falling under the existing patches of mangrove, eight spots have been surveyed for planting mangroves. Of them, six villages were selected from 11 mandals along the coastline for the plantation. They include Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam rural and urban, Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, Appikonda, Atchutapuram, Rambilli.S, Rayavaram, Nakkapalle and Payakaraopeta.

Sharing details with The Hans India, FRCCE scientist T Srinivas, says, "The focus is on initiating both short and long term comprehensive strategies and rolling out a cost-effective action plan for the revival of mangroves. Apart from conserving the existing mangrove stretches in Visakhapatnam district, the idea is also to add value to the rich diversity of flora and fauna and save mangroves from extinction."

As a part of the endeavour, 500-600 mangroves will be planted near Relli beach, Mangamaripeta in a week or two. Avicennia marina, bruguiera cylindrica, ceriops decandra and ceriops tagal saplings of mangrove trees would be planted.

Based on the ecological study, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha says, further steps would be considered. "On an experimental basis, the mangrove plantation would be taken up in the GVMC site at Bheemunipatnam. Apparently, it gives a rough idea to understand the relation between the mangrove ecosystem and coastal ecology. Also, it will aid in improving environmental resilience," says the Commissioner.

Post experimental plantation drive, about 250 hectares of land available in 11 mandals would be considered for the revival of mangroves.